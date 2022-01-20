Kanye West ‘nanny’ lyrics has hurt Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian is saddened by yet another reckless act by Kanye West.

According to the source close to the reality tv star Kim, she is disappointed that Kanye claimed that only caretakers take care of their children while the mother is out and about. The separated husband of Kim shares four kids North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2½.

The rapper made such statements in his new song The Game, which was released on Friday.

“I got love for the nannies, but real family is better,” the Grammy winner mention in the track. “The cameras watch the kids, y’all stop takin’ the credit.”

According to a source: “It was a low blow for him to start knocking her for having nannies. A lot of her friends don’t think it was right either.”

“Of course she has nannies,” the source adds. “She has four kids. Kim is living her life. She’s juggling her career, her dating life.”

“[Kim] is very hurt by the fact that he keeps airing their relationship and their custody in front of the world,” the source further shared. “She believes that’s the one thing that’s sacred, but this is not his place to turn everything into a circus, and that’s what she feels like he is doing.”