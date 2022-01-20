Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

20th Jan, 2022. 07:18 pm

Kanye West ‘nanny’ lyrics has hurt Kim Kardashian

Kim and Kanye

Kanye West ‘nanny’ lyrics has hurt Kim Kardashian Photo: File

Kim Kardashian is saddened by yet another reckless act by Kanye West.

According to the source close to the reality tv star Kim, she is disappointed that Kanye claimed that only caretakers take care of their children while the mother is out and about. The separated husband of Kim shares four kids North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2½.

The rapper made such statements in his new song The Game, which was released on Friday.

“I got love for the nannies, but real family is better,” the Grammy winner mention in the track. “The cameras watch the kids, y’all stop takin’ the credit.”

According to a source: “It was a low blow for him to start knocking her for having nannies. A lot of her friends don’t think it was right either.”

“Of course she has nannies,” the source adds. “She has four kids. Kim is living her life. She’s juggling her career, her dating life.”

“[Kim] is very hurt by the fact that he keeps airing their relationship and their custody in front of the world,” the source further shared. “She believes that’s the one thing that’s sacred, but this is not his place to turn everything into a circus, and that’s what she feels like he is doing.”

 

Read More

52 mins ago
Saboor Aly Shares Cute Wedding Photos Featuring Sajal Aly, Ali Ansari, and Aly Syed

The wedding of Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari became the buzz of...
1 hour ago
Eva B breaking the glass ceiling by being the first women Rapper in Pakistan

The second episode of Coke Studio season 14 premiered on Wednesday night,...
1 hour ago
Cardi B pledges to cover the burial fees of all 17 victims of Bronx appartment

Cardi B and New York Mayor Eric Adams have teamed together to...
2 hours ago
Throwback: Hareem Shah's Killer dance move Sets the Internet on Fire

Hareem Shah, a controversial TikToker and social media celebrity, has gone viral...
2 hours ago
Elizabeth Debicki looks absolutely regal playing Princess Diana in The Crown

Last Monday, the producers of Netflix's iconic royal drama The Crown began...
2 hours ago
PSL 2022 Anthem Singer Aima Baig Deceives FBR

Aima Baig, the PSL 2022 anthem singer, is in the news for...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

4 mins ago
Ayeza Khan speaks out on adoption rumour about her son Rayan

Ayeza Khan, the timeless beauty and outstanding actress break the silence on...
psl 7 tickets
8 mins ago
PSL 2022 Tickets – How to buy PSL 2022 Tickets Online?

The Pakistan Super League (PSL 2022) will begin on January 27, 2022,...
Khloé Kardashian
9 mins ago
Khloe Kardashian needs her mom Kris Jenner to overcome Tristan trauma

Khloe Kardashian is going through a rough patch in her life these...
11 mins ago
THROWBACK THURSDAY: Aima Baig’s and SIZZLING Dance Video Lit Internet on Fire

Popular singer Aima Baig’s dance video went viral and wins love reacts...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600
Advertisement