Kanye West probed by LAPD after being named in ‘Battery’ Report

Famous American rapper and fashion icon Kanye West has been called as a suspect in a battery report taken by the LAPD’s Newton Division early.

According to LAPD spokesperson Redina Puentes, the episode happened at South Santa Fe Avenue and Bay Street in downtown Los Angeles. The location is outside of Soho Warehouse, a members-only club.

TMZ posted a video of West, which it says was “shot sometime between Wednesday night and Thursday morning,” in which an evidently intensified West is caught screaming, “Did y’all say that or not? Did y’all say that or not? … Cuz that’s what happened right f…ing now.”

However, Kanye has not been arrested yet for any crime. Fans are hoping for the best outcome for the famous rapper.