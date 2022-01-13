Kanye West wants to visit Russia and make it his home

Kanye West, the rapper who now goes by moniker Ye, has been in the news recently for various reasons. But the most recent report has raised everyone’s eyes.

The rapper says he wants to visit Russia and make it his second home. He will be going later this year and will also meet Russian President Vladimir Putin.

According to a source close to the rapper, he is working with a millionaire family to assist him to expand his business. West’s adviser, Ameer Sudan said, ‘the R&B artist will visit Moscow in the spring or summer and “wants to make it his second home.'”

Kanye is planning the trip with attorney Scott Balber, who represents billionaire Aras Agalarov and his company. West is now working on undisclosed business deals with the businessman that will help him boost his net worth to above $10 billion.

Not only will the Yeezy CEO develop his business, but he will also collaborate on music with Emin Agalarov, the Russian pop singer. He also reportedly wants to meet President Putin and invite him to one of his upcoming Sunday Service presentations.

Sudan’s statement was rejected by Ye’s representative Pierre Rougier. While Agalarov’s representative acknowledged that Ye and Emin were in negotiations.