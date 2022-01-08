Kanye West’s beau is a fan of ex-Kim Kardashian

Actress Julia Fox who is currently dating Kanye West is a ‘die-hard’ fan of his ex-Kim Kardashian!

Julia told her co-host Niki Takesh on an edition of her own podcast, Forbidden Fruits, only weeks before getting with Kanye, “I have been watching Keeping Up with the Kardashians since it first came out in 2007 when watching it was embarrassing.”

Julia declared herself a “die-hard, OG” fan of the Kardashians, also saying, “I wanted them to be my family… You feel like you know them… It’s like you are happy for them when something good happens to them.”

She also talked about Kim and Kanye’s divorce in the same episode, asking, “Can we talk about the Kim and Kanye divorce? Wait, can we talk about Kim and Pete Davidson, though?”

Julia and Kanye apparently met on New Year’s Eve, according to the Uncut Gems actress, in an episode that aired on December 17.