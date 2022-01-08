Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

09th Jan, 2022. 01:09 am

Kanye West’s beau is a fan of ex-Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Photo: File

Actress Julia Fox who is currently dating Kanye West is a ‘die-hard’ fan of his ex-Kim Kardashian!

Julia told her co-host Niki Takesh on an edition of her own podcast, Forbidden Fruits, only weeks before getting with Kanye, “I have been watching Keeping Up with the Kardashians since it first came out in 2007 when watching it was embarrassing.”

Julia declared herself a “die-hard, OG” fan of the Kardashians, also saying, “I wanted them to be my family… You feel like you know them… It’s like you are happy for them when something good happens to them.”

She also talked about Kim and Kanye’s divorce in the same episode, asking, “Can we talk about the Kim and Kanye divorce? Wait, can we talk about Kim and Pete Davidson, though?”

Julia and Kanye apparently met on New Year’s Eve, according to the Uncut Gems actress, in an episode that aired on December 17.

Read More

1 hour ago
Asim Azhar leaves the concert after someone threw a bottle at him

Pakistani singer and songwriter, Asim Azhar left the stage when a bottle...
2 hours ago
Watch Video: Saboor and Ali’s entry at their Shendi

On social media, Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari's wedding images have gotten...
3 hours ago
Aayush Sharma rejects supporting character in Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali

Aayush Sharma has been praised for his character in the film, Antim:...
3 hours ago
Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari’s dance video sets the internet on fire

Despite the recent winter rains that have lashed the city, shaadi season...
3 hours ago
Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Ahad Raza Mir, Sajal Aly divorce rumors intensifies, Ali Ansari Kisses Saboor Aly
3 hours ago
Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani shoot postponed

Covid-19 is once again rising in India which has caused the shooting...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Huawei P50 Pro
1 min ago
Huawei P50 Pro and P50 Pocket’s launch date revealed

Huawei debuted the P50 and P50 Pro smartphones in July, followed by...
Vivo V23 Pro
16 mins ago
Vivo V23 Pro Review, First Impression Mid-Ranger Packs a Punch

Vivo has finally revealed the V23 Pro, which has been a year...
Hira Tareen
23 mins ago
Hira Tareen making a comeback on Tv by playing a character with disabilities

After taking a two years break, Hira Tareen is ready to make...
How to Prepare For MDCAT Exam
37 mins ago
How to Prepare For MDCAT Exam

  In Pakistan, around 100,000 students take the Medical and Dental College...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600