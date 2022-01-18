Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

18th Jan, 2022. 08:22 pm

Kanye West’s girlfriend Julia Fox apologizes to her ex Peter Artemiev for calling him a ‘deadbeat dad’

Kanye West’s girlfriend Julia Fox apologizes to her ex Peter Artemiev for calling him a ‘deadbeat dad’ Photo: Dailymail

Kanye West’s girlfriend Julia Fox has expressed regret to her ex Peter Artemiev for naming him a ‘deadbeat dad’ and an ‘alcoholic.’ 

Previously before she was linked with Kanye and her fame charts blew up – the Uncut Gems actress posted an image of private pilot Peter with the caption: ‘Have you seen this deadbeat dad?’

Nevertheless, the ex-couple were reunited in New York City for their son Valentino’s first birthday, and Julia has now taken her in the latest episode of her podcast Forbidden Fruits.

‘All I want to say is, I’m sorry,’ Fox said. ‘You’re not a deadbeat, I know that you’re not, and I know that it wasn’t that you weren’t trying to see Valentino, it’s that you weren’t trying to see me.’

She further added that she struggled in the holiday period, saying: ‘Everyone had COVID. I had no help at all whatsoever, and my friend was out and saw Peter out and Peter was saying something along the lines of, “That b**** won’t let me see my son.” And when that was relayed to me… my blood boiled. I just snapped.’

Peter, had formerly denied the accusations, claiming that Julia’s statements are ‘utterly false.’

 

