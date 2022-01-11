Kanye West’s Netflix documentary Jeen-Yuhs to release in theatres on February 10

The first installment of the Kanye West documentary trilogy will be released in theatres on February 10 before streaming on Netflix. The documentary has been in the works for nearly two decades and will capture never-before-seen events from the star’s life. It will detail his unsuccessful bid for President in 2020, as well as the tragic loss of his mother, Donda West.

Netflix has released a teaser trailer for its upcoming three-part Kanye West documentary, Jeen-yuhs, according to Rolling Stone, providing fans and followers a sneak peek into the project ahead of its release.

Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy, directed by Clarence “Coodie” Simmons and Chike Ozah, is “an intimate and insightful picture of Kanye West’s existence.” The trilogy will focus on his life and career, highlighting both his early successes and his current status as a worldwide brand and artist.

Earlier this week, Netflix announced on social media that the documentary will be split into three parts and would be a trilogy detailing the rapper’s journey to prominence. As they unveiled a new preview of the impending documentary, the online streaming platform referred to it as a “three-week event.” The first episode will premiere on February 16, 2022.

Kanye came back into the headlines after Hollywood actor Julia Fox confirmed that the pair were in a relationship.