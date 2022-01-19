Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

19th Jan, 2022. 12:45 pm

Kapil Sharma treats fans with an adorable video of his daughter

Kapil Sharma daughter

A well-known Indian comedian Kapil Sharma has treated his fanbase with an adorable video of his daughter Anayra as she tried to play a drum set.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the comedian-turned actor posted the clip with a caption: “Like father like daughter”. In the video, the little munchkin can be seen hitting the drums with confidence as she then offers the sticks to Kapil and says, “Papa, aap bajao (you play).”

Here’s the video:

The Kis Kiso Pyaar Karoon actor and his wife Ginni were blessed with daughter Anayra in 2019. They later welcomed their son Trishaan in 2021.

Ont the work front, Kapil is all set to make his debut on Netflix with a stand-up special, I am Not Done Yet.

The stand-up by Kapil Sharma will also feature his mother and friends from The Kapil Sharma Show. It will stream on Netflix from January 28 onwards.

