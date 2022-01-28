Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

28th Jan, 2022. 04:30 pm

Kapil Sharma weighs in on why he decided to say yes to Netflix for his comedy special

Web Desk BOL News

28th Jan, 2022. 04:30 pm

A well-known Indian comedian Kapil Sharma is all set to make his debut on Netflix with a stand-up special, I am Not Done Yet.

With his Netflix debut, the ace comedian will give the audience a glimpse into his life with his first-ever comedy special. In his OTT special, Kapil Sharma will be seen going down memory lane. The fans are in for a treat as the show is jam-packed with banter and indulgent comedy.

During his recent conversation, the Kis Kiso Pyaar Karoon actor shared what made him say yes to Netflix for his comedy special.

“After all these years on TV, I realised that my story is still beginning and to move onto the next chapter, I had to do something new and different for which Netflix seemed like the perfect place!” he was quoted saying.

The Comedy Nights star noted that the streaming giant has a global audience outreach, making it an ideal platform for him to share his life story.

Also Read: Kapil Sharma treats fans with an adorable video of his daughter

Talking about the much-anticipated show, Kapil said, “I’ve drawn stories from my journey, discussed my experiences and shared my path so far. ”

“With ‘Kapil Sharma: I’m Not Done Yet’, I’ve also paid a tribute to my loved ones. So it’s not content I’m sharing with people, it’s my life!”

“It has been a learning experience for me – this is far different from what I usually do and I’m excited for the world to see what we’ve created here,” he shared.

Sharma, who won The Great Indian Laughter Challenge in 2007, displayed his life journey in his style in Netflix’s comedy special, released on 28th January, Friday (today).

Read More

54 mins ago
Erin Holland reveals her secrets to stay fit and ‘tough’ difficulties she faced in her marriage

Former Miss World Australia Erin Holland has revealed her secrets to keeping...
1 hour ago
Fans eagerly waiting as Bilal Saeed to drop 'Judaiya' featuring Isabelle Kaif

Renowned singer Bilal Saeed and UK based artist EZU have collaborated for...
1 hour ago
Shweta Tiwari lands in trouble over allegedly hurting religious sentiments

Actor Shweta Tiwari was booked under a case for allegedly hurting religious...
1 hour ago
FIA asks two banks to freeze Hareem Shah's accounts

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has asked two banks to block the...
2 hours ago
FIR launched against Shweta Tiwari after her offensive 'innerwear' remarks

Shweta Tiwari, one of the biggest names in the Indian TV industry,...
3 hours ago
Saba Qamar snapped lost in her thoughts

Actress Saba Qamar was snapped lost in her thoughts with a pet...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Babar Azam
56 seconds ago
Babar Azam Unwanted Batting Records For Karachi Kings Register

Karachi Kings endured a humiliating defeat at the hands of defending champions,...
EUR TO PKR
3 mins ago
EUR TO PKR: Today’s Euro to PKR rates on, 28th Jan 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of  Euro (EUR)...
sri lanka
4 mins ago
Sri Lanka to start booster-vaccine week

COLOMBO - Sri Lanka's Health Ministry said on Friday it will kick...
Sindh CM takes notice of prime accused's escape in Dua Mangi case
6 mins ago
Sindh CM takes notice of escape of prime accused in Dua Mangi case

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah took notice of the...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600