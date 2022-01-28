A well-known Indian comedian Kapil Sharma is all set to make his debut on Netflix with a stand-up special, I am Not Done Yet.

With his Netflix debut, the ace comedian will give the audience a glimpse into his life with his first-ever comedy special. In his OTT special, Kapil Sharma will be seen going down memory lane. The fans are in for a treat as the show is jam-packed with banter and indulgent comedy.

During his recent conversation, the Kis Kiso Pyaar Karoon actor shared what made him say yes to Netflix for his comedy special.

“After all these years on TV, I realised that my story is still beginning and to move onto the next chapter, I had to do something new and different for which Netflix seemed like the perfect place!” he was quoted saying.

The Comedy Nights star noted that the streaming giant has a global audience outreach, making it an ideal platform for him to share his life story.

Also Read: Kapil Sharma treats fans with an adorable video of his daughter

Talking about the much-anticipated show, Kapil said, “I’ve drawn stories from my journey, discussed my experiences and shared my path so far. ”

“With ‘Kapil Sharma: I’m Not Done Yet’, I’ve also paid a tribute to my loved ones. So it’s not content I’m sharing with people, it’s my life!”

“It has been a learning experience for me – this is far different from what I usually do and I’m excited for the world to see what we’ve created here,” he shared.

Sharma, who won The Great Indian Laughter Challenge in 2007, displayed his life journey in his style in Netflix’s comedy special, released on 28th January, Friday (today).