Karan, Tejasswi Prakash gives Romeo, Juliet vibes as he visits her at home

On Monday, actor Karan Kundrra paid a visit to his girlfriend, actress, and Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash, at her house in Mumbai. Karan shared a couple of clips on Instagram Stories as he headed towards Tejasswi’s residence in his car.

In one of the videos, Karan said, “Whatsup people. How’s everything? I’ve finally come out of my cocoon and guess where I’m headed. You’ll know soon.” As Karan stepped out of his car, Tejasswi Prakash was seen waiting for him on the balcony of her home.

Karan waved to Tejasswi as he exited his car, and the two exchanged smiles. Although their voices were not heard, the two conversed for a few minutes. As background music, Karan used the song Ajeeb Dastan Hai Yeh from Dil Apna Aur Preet Parai.

Recently, Tejasswi has won the Bigg Boss 15 trophy, with Pratik Sehajpal coming in second and Karan Kundrra coming in third. The reality shows Bigg Boss’ most recent season has been one of the most intriguing.