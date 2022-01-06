Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

06th Jan, 2022. 07:28 pm

Kareena Kapoor Khan criticized for coming out too soon after Covid

Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Photo: File

Kareena Kapoor Khan needs no introduction, she is officially known as the queen of Bollywood. She is also one of the most-followed actors in the country.

The diva is also very active on her Instagram, she always gave her fans something to adore on social media.

Recently in one of the videos, she is seen visiting designer Manish Malhotra but this move was really not appreciated by the netizens, as she had contracted the COVID 19 virus a few weeks back.

According to the reports, she got infected by the virus after attending a party hosted by director Karan Johar to celebrate 20 years of their film K3G.

 

