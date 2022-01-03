Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor continue their ‘healthy Monday’

It’s the first Monday of the year 2022, so it has to be something exceptional, right? We don’t know about the rest of you, but Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor had a fantastic time. There is no hiding the fact that they are both fitness enthusiasts. They are, however, foodies who enjoy binge-watching. Kareena had earlier in the day tweeted a photo of herself eating a croissant, and now Karisma has shared a photo of them sharing strawberry cream, and we are loving it.

Karisma Kapoor shared a photo of herself and Kareena Kapoor Khan eating strawberry cream on her Instagram account. Both sisters are caught up in the action in this photograph. Karisma is shown wearing a yellow oversized top with black slacks and yellow, black, and white sneakers. She posed with an enthusiastic look while holding a platter of strawberry ice cream. Kareena, on the other hand, is shown having strawberry cream while wearing a red jacket top over black jeans. “Continuing the healthy monday #sistergoals #strawberriesandcream #its2022 #dowhaturheartdesires #lololoves,” Karisma captioned the photo.

Kareena has a professional project in the works with Laal Singh Chaddha. The film, directed by Advait Chandan, is a forthcoming comedy-drama starring Naga Chaitanya and Aamir Khan alongside her. The narrative of the film, which is based on the 1994 Hollywood blockbuster Forrest Gump, will follow exceptional events in Indian history through the eyes of an autistic man named Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is set to be released in Summer 2022, after multiple delays due to the COVID-19 epidemic.