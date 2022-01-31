Kate Middleton is a mirror image of here her mother in old photograph

As Carole Middleton, Kate Middleton’s mother, celebrates her 67th birthday, an old photo of the mother and daughter combination emerged, stunning admirers with their remarkable similarity.

Carole held the Duchess of Cambridge when she was a newborn, according to an Instagram photo posted by Kensington Palace in 2020.

The post was to mark Mother’s Day as the caption read: “To mothers new and old and families spending today together and apart – we are thinking of you all at this difficult time. Happy Mother’s Day.”

The fans took no chill and started commenting with amazement and shock that Kate’s mother is her spitting image.

One royal fan commented: “Wow The Duchess is totally her mum.”