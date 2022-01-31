Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

31st Jan, 2022. 09:35 pm

Kate Middleton is a mirror image of here her mother in old photograph

Web Desk BOL News

31st Jan, 2022. 09:35 pm

As Carole Middleton, Kate Middleton’s mother, celebrates her 67th birthday, an old photo of the mother and daughter combination emerged, stunning admirers with their remarkable similarity.

Carole held the Duchess of Cambridge when she was a newborn, according to an Instagram photo posted by Kensington Palace in 2020.

The post was to mark Mother’s Day as the caption read: “To mothers new and old and families spending today together and apart – we are thinking of you all at this difficult time. Happy Mother’s Day.”

The fans took no chill and started commenting with amazement and shock that Kate’s mother is her spitting image.

One royal fan commented: “Wow The Duchess is totally her mum.”

Read More

50 mins ago
Kendall Jenner looks stylish on a date with Travis Bennett

Kendall Jenner wore a gorgeous ensemble for a lunch date with her pal...
1 hour ago
Kim Kardashian promises to reach goals in six months, after the recent boost in net worth

US reality TV star Kim Kardashian has sworn to make herself proud...
1 hour ago
Meera is legally the wife of Atiq-ur-Rehman, report

A sessions court has ruled that actress Meera is legally wife of...
2 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan enjoys Icy Breeze with handsome brother Ibrahim

Sara Ali Khan, the Love Aaj Kal actress, has been taking over...
2 hours ago
Actress Resham shares a fan moment with Parizaad cast

Parizaad: The blockbuster hit drama serials finally ends after a grand release of its...
2 hours ago
Watch Suraj Nambiar kisses wife Mouni Roy before entering the house

Indian actress Mouni Roy, who after tying the knot as per South...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

9 mins ago
Khloe Kardashian’s ex Lamar Odom wants to get back with her

After Tristan Thompson cheated on Khloe Kardashian with Maralee Nichols, Lamar Odom is...
Vivo Y21T
13 mins ago
Vivo Y21T to be launched in Pakistan Next Month Expected Price and Detailed Specs

Vivo will launch a new Y-series phone in Pakistan soon. The Y21T...
QG vs MS live
20 mins ago
PSL 7: Multan Sultans set 175-run target for the Quetta Gladiators | QG vs MS

PSL 7: Multan Sultans set a 175-run target for the Quetta Gladiators...
29 mins ago
Money laundering case: Experts believe challan filed against Shehbaz has glaring loopholes

Glaring loopholes in the Rs 16 billion money laundering case initiated by...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600