Kate Middleton won’t have any advantage when Prince William is crowned King

It goes without saying that being a member of the royal family has its privileges.

The king has the unprecedented ability to go overseas without a passport.

This is because the Queen issues all passports, which implies that everyone, including the rest of the royal family, is required to hold that legal document.

As the King, Prince William will be entitled to this benefit when he ultimately ascends to the throne.

While this will help the Duke of Cambridge, his wife Kate Middleton will still need to travel with her passport. The wording on passports currently reads: “Her Britannic Majesty’s Secretary of State requests and requires in the name of Her Majesty all those whom it may concern to allow the bearer to pass freely without let or hindrance and to afford the bearer such assistance and protection as may be necessary.”

The title would then change to ‘His Majesty’ when William is actually give the throne.