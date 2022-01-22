Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
23rd Jan, 2022. 02:19 am

Katie Price arrested over texts to Kieran Hayler’s fiancee Michelle Penticost’

Katie Price

According to reports, Katie Price was detained on suspicion of violating her restraining order after allegedly sending an unpleasant message to her ex-husband Kieran Hayler’s fiancée.

A woman in her 40s was detained at a residence in Partridge Green, West Sussex, according to police.

According to MailOnline, Katie Price was detained on suspicion of violating her restraining order after allegedly texting her ex-husband Kieran Hayler’s girlfriend.

Under the terms of a five-year restraining order given after she verbally insulted Mr Hayler’s girlfriend Michelle Penticost on a school playground, the former glamour model, who lives in ‘Mucky Mansion,’ is barred from contacting her.

The 43-year-old has accused her former spouse of grooming and raping an underage girl in 2016, two years before their divorce.

Hayler, a former stripper, has reacted strongly to the ‘false’ charges and vowed to cooperate with police.

