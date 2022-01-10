Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

10th Jan, 2022. 06:31 pm

‘Katrina bhabhi is recording?’ fans asks as Vicky Kaushal dances to Rowdy Baby

Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal dances to Rowdy Baby

Vicky Kaushal, an actor, posted a video of himself dancing on Monday. Vicky and Katrina Kaif celebrated their one-month wedding anniversary the day before the sharing of the video.

Taking to his Instagram account, Vicky shared the video and wrote, “What monday blues? #setlife #bestlife.” In the video, Vicky is seen shaking a leg to Rowdy Baby. The song is from Dhanush’s film Maari 2.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

As soon as the video was uploaded, Vicky’s fans started reacting to it. One fan pulled his leg and wrote, “Is Katrina recording the video?”

Another one said that the video could be a perfect meme, saying, “It can be such a perfect meme. Vicky Kaushal after marrying Katrina Kaif *dancing on rowdy baby*.” While one fan called it an “after marriage dance.”

