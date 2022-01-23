Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
23rd Jan, 2022. 11:18 am

Katrina has become ‘Punjab ki Katrina’, watch Shehnaaz’s hilarious reaction

Shehnaaz's reaction

Shehnaaz’s reaction on being called ‘Punjab ki Katrina’

Katrina Kaif has been labeled “Punjab’s Katrina Kaif” after marrying actor Vicky Kaushal, and Shehnaaz Gill has been called “India’s Shehnaaz Gill.”

“When my mother used to go to parlor when I was a child, they used to tell her ‘Oh your daughter looks like Katrina,” Shehnaaz stated in a new video released by Yashraj Mukhate on his YouTube channel.

Shehnaaz had identified herself as ‘Punjab ki Katrina’ on Bigg Boss 13 in 2019, leaving show host Salman Khan speechless. After gaining immense popularity in Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz told her fans in an Instagram live that she’s no longer ‘Punjab ki Katrina’ as she’s ‘India ki Shehnaaz.’

In the video, Shehnaaz Gill told Yashraj, “But now I have become India’s Shehnaaz Gill and Katrina Kaif has become Punjab’s Katrina Kaif. Do you know how?” She then continued, “She has married Vicky Kaushal and where is he from?” As Yashraj replied Punjab, Shehnaaz said, “So she will be Punjab’s Katrina na? So I’m India’s Shehnaaz Gill.” Yashraj responded, “Oh like that?”

