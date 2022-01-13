Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt to Sara Ali Khan: 5 stars who showed us how to slay in black lehengas

If you’re one of those people who refuses to wear black to weddings, we pity you for all the glitz and glam you’re losing out on. Keeping up with the times means you’re obsessed with black clothing. The New Year has already begun with a bang, but there’s something appealing about looking forward to the next day. Some of us may only have to activate our guest avatars at an engagement party, cocktail night, or on the wedding day. However, we recommend looking for the cranked-up version of an ensemble that can make you wonder whether you’re genuine and not simply a passing sight they’ve been engrossed in.

Isn’t this self-evident when you vote for the black outfit? Let us help you catch up on some delicious glam now that it has stretched its charm into the arena of ethnic costumes. Check out favourite Bollywood divas making a statement in black lehengas that are perfect for gatherings with close-knit family members.

Be Alia Bhatt, who incorporates the finest of all worlds into her stylish repertoire. From the red floral embroidery on her skirt to the sequins in stripes and tassels on her dupatta, this Shyamal and Bhumika lehenga is a testament, and that plain yet edgy cropped top appears like a must-have no matter what event is on our minds. Wear your stunning earrings to elicit a dreamy response from onlookers.

If dupattas aren’t your thing but a well-designed ensemble is, this Shivan & Narresh black lehenga set is exactly what you’re looking for. Ananya’s lehenga was made of tulle and silk organza and featured iridescent sequins, beads, and pearls, as well as skein work and a plunging neckline shirt with a lace scalloped hem. You can’t take your eyes off the adorable gold elephant on the waistline of the skirt, can you?

Katrina dressed in black! We are completely enamoured with the sound of this. Let’s get back to diva mode now. This is a reference to her role as muse for Manish Malhotra in 2019. She donned a wide ready-to-twirl skirt with gold embroidery that made her look very majestic. The bralette-style top with ruffled sleeves brought out that radiant beauty in her. Her dupatta, too, understands how to savour our affection.

This is a gorgeous lehenga that will have you saying, “You had me at first glance.” You don’t want to do monotone, do you? This Anamika Khanna lehenga ensemble is incredibly intricate and embellished. The most stunning flower embroidery was seen on Kareena Kapoor Khan’s deep-neck sleeveless top, skirt, and dupatta. She accessorised her desi outfit with jewellery.