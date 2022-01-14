Katrina Kaif and Malaika Arora helped Nia Sharma nail the item song, Phoonk Le

Nia Sharma is unquestionably the most striking and sexy actress in the TV industry. After conquering hearts on TV the actress is all set to slay in an item number in Phoonkh Le.

In a recent interview, Nia talked about her understanding of doing the dance number.

Nia stated that she is a big fan of item numbers and she has always been in admiration of Katrina Kaif and Malaika Arora who are the real dancing divas for her.

Nia shared the story behind doing the song, “When the makers came to me with an original song and not any remake and told me that they could have only imagined me and not anyone else for this I was very honored. They really rested their faith in me. I have grown up watching Chaiyya Chaiyya. Katrina Kaif killing every song she does be it Sheila Ki Jawaani, Kamli, it’s like she has the fire in her and if I got something similar why wouldn’t I do that. I love going solo, these songs, I love all the lights and camera on me. I really gave my blood and sweat and I am glad seeing that it went well.”

She further added that Malaika helped her in sail through this item number, ” I did a lot of homework by watching Malaika Arora’s Munni Badnam, Bipasha Basu’s Beedi Jalai le, and when I saw them doing this onscreen I wondered will I ever be able to do this, will I be able to do this, you keep seeing Malaika Arora and look what she does, which is quite magic.”