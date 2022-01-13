Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal May Appear Together In Jee Le Zaraa

For the first time, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal may share screen space. Vicky Kaushal has been offered a role in Farhan Akhtar’s upcoming film, Jee Le Zaraa, which also stars Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra, and Alia Bhatt. “The idea to pursue Vicky Kaushal for a role in the film was brilliant. Add in the fact that he’ll be paired with Katrina Kaif in Jee Le Zaraa, which will be the couple’s debut collaboration. This is a marketing fantasy in and of itself, making it far easier to promote a picture “Bollywood Hungama learned from a source.

“With Farhan Akhtar casting himself and now Vicky joining the cast, there is only one male lead character left to fill, and casting one person is significantly easier than casting three, especially in a film with three female leads,” the source told Bollywood Hungama.

Farhan Akhtar will direct Jee Le Zaraa, which was penned by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti. The film will be co-produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan, and production will begin in 2022.

Last month, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal married in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, in the presence of a select friends and family members. After two years of dating, the pair married.

Katrina Kaif was last seen with Akshay Kumar in Rohit Shetty’s cop drama Sooryavanshi. She will soon be featured in Salman Khan’s Tiger 3. She also stars alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter in the film Phone Bhoot.