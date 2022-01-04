Katrina Kaif comments on Sunny Kaushal’s desi look, fans call her “Best Bhabhi”

Katrina Kaif is proven to be the town’s top bhabhi. The actress complemented her brother-in-law Sunny Kaushal after he shared a photo of himself. Katrina’s generosity was well-received by her followers. Some dubbed her the cutest bhabhi, while others requested a New Year photo from the actress.

Katrina Kaif has proven to be the best bhabhi in town. Sunny Kaushal, her brother-in-law, was praised by the actress after he tweeted a photo of himself. Katrina’s charity was much appreciated by her fans. Some branded her “the sweetest bhabhi,” while another asked her for a New Year’s snapshot.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Kaushal (@sunsunnykhez)

Katrina Kaif has established herself as the top bhabhi in the city. Sunny Kaushal, the actress’s brother-in-law, received accolades after he shared a photo of himself. Katrina’s charitable efforts were well received by her fans. Some referred to her as “the nicest bhabhi,” while another requested a New Year’s photograph.