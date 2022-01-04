Katrina Kaif comments on Sunny Kaushal’s desi look, fans call her “Best Bhabhi”

04th Jan, 2022. 08:42 pm
Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif comments on Sunny Kaushal’s desi look, fans call her “Best Bhabhi”

Katrina Kaif is proven to be the town’s top bhabhi. The actress complemented her brother-in-law Sunny Kaushal after he shared a photo of himself. Katrina’s generosity was well-received by her followers. Some dubbed her the cutest bhabhi, while others requested a New Year photo from the actress.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sunny Kaushal (@sunsunnykhez)

