Katrina Kaif Flaunts Sabyasachi Mangalsutra With Denim Shorts

Web Desk BOL News

05th Jan, 2022. 11:36 pm
Katrina Kaif

Have you seen Katrina Kaif’s most recent Instagram photos yet? We’ve got you covered if you haven’t already. The actress gave her fans and followers a sneak peek inside her new Mumbai house. For those who are unaware, married couple Katrina and Vicky Kaushal have moved into their new Mumbai flat. She smiled as she showed off a glimpse of her new home. The Dhoom 3 actress was photographed wearing a cardigan and shorts.

The sweater has an enormous neck and a zip-through pattern. In the images, she was also seen wearing a Sabyasachi mangalsutra. Katrina kept her makeup simple, opting for kohl-rimmed eyes and lip gloss. Her tresses were left open.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

You may buy the gorgeous beige cardigan Katrina Kaif is wearing in the images from Self-website Portrait’s if you really like it. The sweater would set you back Rs 28,201.

 

