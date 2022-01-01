Katrina Kaif hugs Vicky Kaushal as she sees him of at the airport

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have been making headlines since they announced their wedding by posting stunning photos from the event. Vicky Kaushal’s work schedule was packed after their wedding. Vicky found time in his busy schedule to see his wife Katrina Kaif and spend their first New Year together. Following the celebrations, the actor was photographed at the airport once more. Katrina Kaif came to see farewell her spouse as a loving wife. Vicky had last visited Mumbai during the Christmas season.

Katrina and Vicky were spotted in their car today by paparazzi. Amid COVID 19, Katrina was seen sporting an orange dress and mask. Vicky, on the other hand, was dressed in a brown sweatshirt and denim pants. At the airport, he was also spotted taking precautions. Katrina Kaif hugged Vicky before he exited the car and said her goodbyes to the actor at the airport. The actor from ‘Uri’ stepped out of his car and waved to the cameras.

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal will next be seen alongside Sara Ali Khan in Laxman Utekar’s romantic comedy. Sara and Vicky would reportedly shoot for 30 to 40 days in Indore, according to sources. Apart from that Vicky also has Govinda Naam Mera with Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani.

In Sriram Raghavan’s forthcoming film, ‘Merry Christmas,’ Katrina Kaif will star alongside Vijay Sethupathi. “I’ve always wanted to work with Sriram Sir, He is a genius when it comes to storytelling that showcase thrillers, and it’s an honour to be directed by him,” Katrina wrote recently in announcing the project. “I’m really looking forward to working with @actorvijaysethupathi on this one, which is being produced by @rameshtaurani and @sanjayroutraymatchbox.”