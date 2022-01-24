Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

24th Jan, 2022. 09:56 pm

Katrina Kaif, Mouni Roy, Karisma Kapoor & others LOVE Varun Dhawan-Natasha's wedding PHOTOS

Web Desk BOL News

24th Jan, 2022. 09:56 pm
varun dhawan

Katrina Kaif, Mouni Roy, Karisma Kapoor & others LOVE Varun Dhawan-Natasha’s wedding PHOTOS

Today is a momentous day for Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal because it marks their first wedding anniversary. Varun and Natasha married last year in front of their closest friends and family members. Today, as they celebrate their important day, Varun reminisced about his wedding with Natasha and shared previously unseen images. Celebs such as Katrina Kaif, Karisma Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Mouni Roy, and others have now responded to them. Many people have even poured love and well wishes on Varun and Natasha.

Katrina used the comment box to leave heart emoticons on Varun and Natasha’s romantic wedding ceremony images. Karisma Kapoor referred to Varun and Natasha as “cuties” while sending loving emojis their way. Tiger Shroff congratulated the pair on their wedding anniversary, while Kriti Sanon wrote, “Happy anniversary.” Sophie Choudry penned, “You two have a lovely anniversary. Here’s to many more wonderful years.” Mouni Roy also used emoticons to express her feelings for Varun and Natasha. Esha Gupta, Manish Malhotra, Maniesh Paul, Saba Pataudi, Neha Kakkar, and many others also commented.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

Varun Dhawan

Varun uploaded many images from the Alibaug mehendi, haldi, and wedding ceremony, which took held in a secluded house. Fans have also wished the pair in the comments section. The pair has kept a low profile, and only a few close friends, family members, and relatives were invited to their wedding.

Varun will next be featured in Jugg Jug Jeeyo alongside Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor. The film is scheduled to be released this year. Aside from this, Varun has Bhediya with Kriti Sanon. Amar Kaushik directs the film, which is produced by Dinesh Vijan.

 

