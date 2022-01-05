Katrina Kaif, Sara Ali Khan, Anushka Sharma, And Other Celebrities Wished The Deepika Padukone on Birthday

Deepika Padukone celebrated her 36th birthday on Wednesday. Many celebrities, including Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma, Prabhas, Sara Ali Khan, and others, expressed their support for the actress on social media. Katrina Kaif posted a photo and expressed her best wishes. Katrina captioned the photo, ” “Deepika Padukone, I wish you a very happy birthday. May this year be filled with nothing but health, pleasure, and tranquilly.” Anushka Sharma also posted a picture of Deepika with the caption: “Deepika Padukone, happy birthday! Always,

Prabhas, Deepika Padukone’s Project K co-star, also wished the actress on his Instagram account. “Happy birthday to you, the beautiful girl with the amazing grin who brings so much enthusiasm and talent to the #ProjectK sets. Wish you the best, always!,” wrote Prabhas in his Instagram story.

Deepika Padukone was also wished by Sara Ali Khan, who wrote: “Deepika Padukone, happy birthday! I hope you have a beautiful day and a wonderful year ahead of you, and I wish you all the luck, love, laughter, joy, and plenty you deserve. Continue to shine, dazzle, and rule, “along with a slew of emojis

In a video, Shilpa Shetty also wished Deepika Padukone. On the set of a show, the two may be seen conversing. Shilpa Shetty, who shared the video, wrote: “Happy Birthday, my dear! Sending you lots of love and good vibes! Huge hug!”