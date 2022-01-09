Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal’s josh is super high in NEW photo from wedding sangeet

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif recently celebrated a month since their lavish wedding in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. The couple only had love to shower on each other on the occasion, and they took to social media to share some wonderful images. While Katrina opted for a candid snapshot, Vicky posted an undisclosed photo from their wedding sangeet, proving that their wedding festivities were a success.

Vicky posted the shot to Instagram and captioned it, “Forever to go!” Vicky is wearing a blue kurta in the photo, while Katrina is lovely in a pink lehenga with embellishments. Vicky and Katrina are sharing a glimpse from their sangeet ceremony for the first time. Can you figure out what music Katrina is dancing to? Our best assumption is that her film’s title tune is Singh is Kinng.

Fans and friends alike adored Katrina’s candid selfie with Vicky to commemorate their one-month marriage. “Happppyyyyyy one month my (heart emoji),” she captioned the picture. “Happy happy happy our wonderful couple we love you,” said Neha Dhupia, a close friend of the couple who also attended the wedding.