07th Jan, 2022. 07:05 pm

Katrina Kaif was challenged to sing a love song Outside Salman Khan’s house

Katrina Kaif was almost forced to sing in front of Salman Khan’s residence by Aamir Khan.

When the two were working on Thugs of Hindostan, they decided to play a game of chess in which Katrina had to sing outside Galaxy Apartments if she lost.

“She said if I win, I want you to do another film with me. And I said if I win, you will go and stand outside Galaxy Apartments below Salman’s house and you will sing ‘Dil cheez kya hai aap meri jaan lijiye. That was actually our bet,” Aamir began the story in a video message.

“Katrina was so afraid to lose to me that she finally never played the game,” quipped Aamir.

Katrina and Salman dated for several years before breaking up in 2010. Tiger 3 is currently in production starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif

 

 

