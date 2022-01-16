Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

16th Jan, 2022. 08:39 pm

Kendall Jenner claps back at critic over her revealing dress

Kendall Jenner claps back at critic over her revealing dress

Kendall Jenner claps back at critic over her revealing dress

American model Kendall Jenner, who was accused of stealing the bride’s event after attending a friend’s wedding in revealing attire alongside other models Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid, claimed she had acquired the bride’s permission to wear the dress.

The sizzling images of one of the world’s highest-paid models stunned social media users, who labeled the garment a ‘… you to Kendall’s pal and swore they would have booted the star out if she had worn it to their wedding. The topic came up again in the comments section of Perez’s most recent Instagram post, which contained photographs from the day she married David Waltzer in November 2021.

Fans of the fashionista, on the other hand, asked the detractors, “If the bride herself doesn’t… [mind] why do you care?”

Earlier in a wedding Kendall On social media, Kendal Jenner was slammed as ‘rude,’ ‘tacky,’ and ‘disrespectful’ for wearing the highly exposing gown at her pal Lauren Perez’s wedding in November 2021.

Read More

1 hour ago
Nora Fatehi sizzles in a glittery outfit, see photos

Nora Fatehi, a Bollywood actress and dancer, has been one of the...
1 hour ago
Saif Ali's sister Saba shares throwback photos as she called them 'Golgappa'

Saba Ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan's sister, took a journey down memory...
2 hours ago
Katrina Kaif shares new selfies as fans wondered if she's looking at Vicky

Katrina Kaif has joined her husband Vicky Kaushal in Indore, where he...
2 hours ago
When Akshay Kumar poses the famous 'side wala swag'

Major Throwback on Monday, the actress, Katrina Kaif modeled herself after her...
2 hours ago
Amna Ilyas raises the temperature in a BOLD photoshoot

Amna Ilyas, a well-known actress, and model in the showbiz industry set...
2 hours ago
Vidya Balan to play Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2? Director revealed

Anees Bazmee, the director of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, had revealed whether or...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

13 mins ago
PTI govt has to repay $55bn loan due to bad policies of past regimes, claims Fawad

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Sunday that...
Kiara Advani
22 mins ago
Kiara Advani wishes her rumored beau Sidharth Malhotra on his birthday

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have never confirmed that they are dating,...
Selena Gomez to host Oscars 2022
38 mins ago
Selena Gomez to host Oscars 2022

American singer and songwriter Selena Gomez and her Only Murders in the...
Kylie Jenner celebrates Stormi's 4th 'Barbie' birthday party 
58 mins ago
Kylie Jenner celebrates Stormi’s 4th ‘Barbie’ birthday party 

American reality TV star Kylie Jenner celebrated her little daughter Stormi's 4th...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600