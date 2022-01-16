Kendall Jenner claps back at critic over her revealing dress

American model Kendall Jenner, who was accused of stealing the bride’s event after attending a friend’s wedding in revealing attire alongside other models Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid, claimed she had acquired the bride’s permission to wear the dress.

The sizzling images of one of the world’s highest-paid models stunned social media users, who labeled the garment a ‘… you‘ to Kendall’s pal and swore they would have booted the star out if she had worn it to their wedding. The topic came up again in the comments section of Perez’s most recent Instagram post, which contained photographs from the day she married David Waltzer in November 2021.

Fans of the fashionista, on the other hand, asked the detractors, “If the bride herself doesn’t… [mind] why do you care?”

Earlier in a wedding Kendall On social media, Kendal Jenner was slammed as ‘rude,’ ‘tacky,’ and ‘disrespectful’ for wearing the highly exposing gown at her pal Lauren Perez’s wedding in November 2021.