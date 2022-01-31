Kendall Jenner looks stylish on a date with Travis Bennett

Kendall Jenner wore a gorgeous ensemble for a lunch date with her pal Travis Bennett.

This weekend in Los Angeles, the 26-year-old supermodel was caught having lunch with actor and writer Travis Bennett.

With her elegant look in a bright yellow turtleneck sweater, the fashionista lightened up a dismal afternoon. She also wore an orange sweater that made people envious of her fashion sense.

In a pair of blue jeans and brown heeled boots, the fashionista emphasized on her slim legs. She completed her ensemble with a chic pair of sunglasses and delicate gold hoop earrings.

Jenner’s trademark brunette locks were sleeked back into a long ponytail.

Kendall Jenner’s appearance comes just a day after she was seen in a cropped sweatshirt and athletic bra combo for the athleisure brand, both of which showed off her nicely toned belly.