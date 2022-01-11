Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

11th Jan, 2022. 06:46 pm

Kendell Jenner claps back to haters on her outfit choice

Kendell Jenner was recently chastised for being inappropriately dressed for a 2021 beach wedding. The dress in question was a sexy black gown with fabric slits covering parts of her figure.

Lauren Perez, the bride and Jenner’s best friend, later took to Instagram to share photographs from the “biggest night of 2021.”

A fan was quick to criticize the star for her exposing clothing at this time.

Read more: Did Kendall Jenner get married to boyfriend Devin Booker?

“@kendalljenner wore inappropriate attire to a wedding. I’m sorry for your embarrassment. #scoff, “one of the commenters stated.

One of my fellow supporters enquired, “Why should you worry if the bride doesn’t gaf? unwind “, causing Perez to respond.

“Tell them!” says the narrator. Perez penned the piece. “SHE WAS BEAUTIFUL, AND I LOVED IT!”

Read more: Kendall Jenner is pregnant with boyfriend Devin Booker?

Jenner then added, “obviously asked” her best buddy “for approval in advance as well.”

Jenner concluded with, “We love a beach wedding.”

Read More

49 mins ago
Crystal Hefner ditches the glam for a more modest life

Crystal Hefner, the 35-year-old widow of Playboy founder Hugh Hefner, is ditching...
1 hour ago
This is Us star Milo Ventimiglia gets his name on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Milo Ventimiglia, star of This Is Us, received his own star on...
1 hour ago
Sussanne Khan became the victim of Omicron variant

Sussanne Khan, the former wife of Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan, tested positive...
2 hours ago
Imran Abbas did a QandA to connect back with his fans

Imran Abbas, the actor, was in a chatty mood today, asking his...
4 hours ago
Abdullah Siddique; a surprise addition in Coke Studio

Coke Studio is in full swing with Xulfi leading this year. Several...
18 hours ago
Throwback when Ayesha Omar sizzled in a bold photoshoot

The stunning TV actor, model, and singer, Ayesha Omar, has always impressed...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Taiwan sets up $1 bn credit for Lithuania amid China row
2 mins ago
Taiwan sets up $1 bn credit for Lithuania amid China row

VILNIUS, Jan 11, 2022 (AFP) - Taiwan said Tuesday it will set up...
Libya seeks to lift UN no-fly zone embargo
9 mins ago
Libya seeks to lift UN no-fly zone embargo

TRIPOLI, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) -- Libya's Undersecretary of Foreign Affairs Omar Katti...
Humayun Saeed
9 mins ago
Humayun Saeed to play Diana’s boyfriend in The Crown

The Crown's newest cast member is Pakistani actor Humayun Saeed. In the...
Homeless Man
13 mins ago
Heartwarming Video: Homeless Man Celebrates Pet Dog’s Birthday

This touching video, in which a homeless man in Colombia celebrates his...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600