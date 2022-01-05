Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar spotted with Sara Loren at recent wedding

05th Jan, 2022. 09:49 pm
Pakistan’s acclaimed writer, Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar is spotted with actress and model Sara Loren at his son’s Aabi Khan walima ceremony happening today.

Turning to Instagram, Sara shared her adorable pictures with the writer. Numerous showbiz stars are also spotted at Aabi Khan’s walima ceremony.

Take a look at some pictures of Aabi’s walima:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sara Loren (@saralorenofficial)

Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar is a Pakistani writer, director, Urdu poet, lyricist, and occasional actor who has worked on plays such as Pyarey Afzal (2013), Sadqay Tumhare (2014), and most recently the top-rated Meray Paas Tum Ho (2019-2020), as well as the 2019 ISPR-produced film Kaaf Kangana.

