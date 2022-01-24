Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Khloe flaunts her perfect curves in body-fitted dress

Web Desk BOL News

25th Jan, 2022. 12:45 am

Khloe Kardashian is an American media personality, socialite, and model. Since 2007, she has starred with her family in the reality television series Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Kardashian is a part of the retail and fashion industries with her sisters Kourtney and Kim. They have launched several clothing collections and fragrances and additionally released the book Kardashian Konfidential in 2010.

KOKO recently took her Instagram to post a sizzling series of pictures to portray that she is certainly over the Tristan drama and moving with her life.

She captioned the post as “Material Girl”, she is wearing a sky blue skin fitted dress with snake print boots. Khloe kept her makeup to a minimum and opt for famous KOKO curls donned with sunglasses to complete the look.

Have a look here !

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian)


 

