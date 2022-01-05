Khloé Kardashian receives flowers from Kourtney, Travis amid Tristan drama

After Tristan Thompson publicly acknowledged that he fathered a third kid, the Good America businesswoman, 37, shared a photo of pink roses gifted to her her sister Kourtney Kardashian and her fiancé Travis Barker on Wednesday.

“My cuties @travisbarker & @kourtneykardash,” Khloè wrote on the Instagram Story photo. “I love you.”

Thompson revealed on Monday that he had a child with Maralee Nichols, the woman who is suing him for child support and other pregnancy-related costs.

“Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions,” he wrote in an Instagram story. “Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately.”

Thompson addressed Khloè personally in a second Instagram Story slide. “You don’t deserve this, Khloé. You don’t deserve the pain and disgrace I’ve inflicted on you, “He went on to say more. “You don’t deserve to be treated the way I have throughout the years. My actions have surely not reflected how I feel about you. I have the deepest admiration and affection for you. Whatever your opinion may be. Again, I apologise profusely.”