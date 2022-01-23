Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

23rd Jan, 2022. 10:38 pm

Khloé Kardashian & Tristan Planned To Live Together Before Paternity Scandal

Khloe Kardashian, star of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, has decided to put a crimp in her and Tristan’s plans to move in together. Tristan’s adultery scandal and fatherhood crisis prompted this decision. Tristan and Khloe had planned to move in together at her opulent Hidden Hills mansion prior to his drama with fitness model Maralee Nichols.

For the Kardashians and their admirers, the last few months have been nothing short of eye-opening. Khloé Kardashian and her controversial baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, are caught up in all of the controversy. Tristan has been enmeshed in a series of problems with his former sweetheart, Maralee Nichols, since December 2021. It all started when Nichols announced to the public that she had given birth to a boy with the NBA player. Tristan denied it, and after a little back and forth, Tristan confirmed that he had fathered another child, this time with Nichols. The star apologised to Khloé, telling her that she did not deserve his misbehaviour. Khloé did not reply immediately to Tristan’s public apology. Nonetheless, sources close to her afterwards acknowledged that she appreciated the gesture. “Khloé decided not to answer publicly, but privately she let him know she appreciated the message,” the insider said. Khloe is said to have taken the “high road,” and “she’ll never ever get back with him.” According to the insider, Khloé only wanted Tristan to be a good parent to their baby and a “major part of her life.”

 

While the entrepreneur wishes for the best co-parenting style for her kid, she has stated unequivocally that she and Tristan are no longer a thing. According to an ET source, Khloé is “very wounded and disappointed by Tristan’s behaviour,” and his internet apologies did not help matters. Khloé was “unsettled and pretty upset,” the insider said, adding that the adultery scandal and its aftermath had been “a terrible pill for her to swallow.” According to the source, the 37-year-old and Tristan were on excellent terms at the time and had plans to move in together. All of this was before the paternity issue, and after Tristan’s adultery scandal became public, Khloé changed her mind. Tristan even put his house on the market when Khloé refused to let him move in with her, and he withdrew out of escrow on his Encino home.

Khloé Kardashian is not alone in her experience and controversy. Kris Jenner, the star’s mother, was believed to have provided much-needed support. According to reports, Jenner attempted to be the voice of reason, telling Khloé to “keep the channel of communication open” for the benefit of their baby. According to the insider, the TV star planned a “fairytale” with Tristan but ended up being disappointed. She was grateful, however, that Jenner had been present the entire time.

If there’s one thing KUWTK viewers know about the Kardashians, it’s that the famous family is close and supportive of one another. Khloé has received a slew of nice gestures from her family members thus far. They are also all rooting for her in whatever decisions she makes as she moves forward.

