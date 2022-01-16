Khushhal Khan – Television’s new heartthrob

2020 was a year that changed many things around the globe, but for the fashion industry in Pakistan, it also served as the year where new icons rose. One such name, who debuted in that tumultuous year and has only gone from strength to strength since then is the scintillatingly good looking and supremely talented, Khushhal Khan.

From his tryst with fashion that not only made him popular in Pakistan but across the border to his stint with television and the entertainment industry with hit projects like Qissa Meherbano Ka and Ek Hai Nigar, Khan has a shining career in front of him and he reveals all about it to BOLD in this exclusive tête-à-tête

You broke into the mainstream with modelling in 2020 by becoming one of the most noticeable new faces of the industry. How did this instant rise in the fashion world feel?

Honestly, it felt great, but there definitely was stress and pressure of sorts to do good and to be able to raise the bar high as much as I could. My aim had always been to attempt something with full might, and that’s what I did with modelling.

That popularity became so massive that you were trending in India as well for a fashion campaign that you did. How did that feel especially when they called you a ‘national crush’?

I definitely thought it was pretty cool, I loved the fact that there were people across the border that are so loving and caring. I have nothing but love for them. It was honestly quite surprising to see just how many people reacted to my pictures and the way they reacted to them – it was quite an interesting experience for me.

Your popularity in the fashion and modelling world gradually lead you into the entertainment industry as well. How is that going? Which of the two do you prefer more?

While the journey has just began, I can already tell you that it feels awesome. I really wanted to become an actor since the get-go, but there was always that thought to try out my hand at modelling as well. Honestly though, for me, it was acting which I was always more inclined towards and passionate about. Thus, it only felt like a natural move for me to go for something like acting. Let’s see what the future holds.

Your entry into television is still being touted as one of the strongest debuts in recent times. What sort of roles do you now see for yourself in the near future?

I have been quite grateful that people have commended my debut. It truly is a medium that fans make and I am glad many thought I was worthy of the applause. I really wanted to do different types of roles that showed variations of my repertoire. I didn’t want to stick to one type of role. My idea has always been to accept the type of roles that leave an impact on the audience.

Do you see yourself doing lead roles?

Yes, why not! I would love to see what comes my way, but I am definitely not averse to lead roles. If it fits what I am doing currently or expand my horizons, I would definitely be open to it.

You have also worked and are currently working with some of the biggest names of the entertainment industry. What was the experience like?

To be honest with you, I have worked with the best and I have enjoyed being a part of the projects due to them. It was truly an amazing experience.

The grapevine suggests there have been film roles being offered to you as well. Are the rumours true? And if not, are you open to working in films?

Without saying too much, I would just say that I am open to it. Whatever good comes my way, I will definitely assess it.

We can bet you have a long career in front of you. Where does Khushhal Khan see himself in the next 5 years?

Let’s see where life takes me. Ideally, I would want to see myself doing what I am good at. One can’t tell what the future will hold but I hope it’s a good one.