Kiara Advani Shines in Recent Pics, Videos From Maldives

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, who are rumoured to be dating, spent the New Year in the Maldives. On Tuesday, Kiara posted a throwback video to Instagram from one of her Maldives vacations, in which she flaunted her bikini photos and videos. In a sexy white bikini, the Shershaah star looked stunning. Kiara was seen sprinting at the beach during a stunning sunset in one of the videos.

Kiara Advani even went for a swim in the sea, posed on a yacht, and spotted dolphins. The Instagram video has gone viral and is currently trending on the internet at number one. Within an hour, the diva had garnered over sixty lakh likes, including one from Sidharth Malhotra. Fans have begged the actress to thank her reputed lover Sidharth Malhotra for the wonderful photos.

Sidharth Malhotra celebrated his birthday on January 16 and received a nice greeting from his lady love Kiara Advani. “Joyful happy birthday beloved one,” she wrote beside a heart icon alongside a beautiful photo of them together from the film Shershaah. “Thanks Ki,” Sidharth answered with a heart icon.

Sidharth and Kiara have been dating for a long time but have yet to acknowledge their relationship. The duo has hinted at something in various interviews and press appearances. They’ve been photographed together at dinners and dates, and they were recently photographed outside the Mumbai home of the Student of the Year star. The actor praised Kiara’s work ethic, which he described as “honesty, simplicity, and confidence.”