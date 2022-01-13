Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

13th Jan, 2022. 10:29 pm

Kim Kardashian and Floyd Mayweather sued over promotion of crypto 

A lawsuit has been filed against reality TV star Kim Kardashian and boxing icon Floyd Mayweather Jr, alleging that the celebrities misled investors in their marketing of a cryptocurrency.

The lawsuit, filed on January 7 in federal court in Los Angeles, claims the celebrities promoted cryptocurrency offered by EthereumMax, or EMAX, in order to enhance its price and profit “at the expense of their followers and investors.”

“The company’s executives, collaborating with several celebrity promoters … made false or misleading statements about EthereumMax through social media advertisements and other promotional activities,” the lawsuit stated.

