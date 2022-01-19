Kim Kardashian flaunts her toned body in a black swimsuit, see photos

Kim Kardashian showed off her toned physique while basking in the sun in throwback photos from her romantic Bahamas vacation with beau Pete Davidson.

Kim, who is now entangled in a custody battle with her estranged husband Kanye West, posted a pair of flashback photos on Instagram on Wednesday.

Have a look:

The 41-year-old TV personality and socialite flaunted her famed body in the plunging black small top as she rested in the sand with her partner during a beach getaway.

Kim’s bold photographs appear to have teased Kanye and his new girl Julia Fox, who is also showing her fit physique in a series of photos.

Julia recently flaunted her killer curves and toned abs in a series of sultry photos with Kanye West.

Kim’s decision to post throwbacks appears to be a fresh challenge for Julia in their continued quest to impress their admirers.