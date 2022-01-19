Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

20th Jan, 2022. 12:44 am

Kim Kardashian flaunts her toned body in a black swimsuit, see photos

Kim Kardashian flaunts her toned body in a black swimsuit, see photos

Kim Kardashian flaunts her toned body in a black swimsuit, see photos

Kim Kardashian showed off her toned physique while basking in the sun in throwback photos from her romantic Bahamas vacation with beau Pete Davidson.

Kim, who is now entangled in a custody battle with her estranged husband Kanye West, posted a pair of flashback photos on Instagram on Wednesday.

Have a look:

The 41-year-old TV personality and socialite flaunted her famed body in the plunging black small top as she rested in the sand with her partner during a beach getaway.

Kim’s bold photographs appear to have teased Kanye and his new girl Julia Fox, who is also showing her fit physique in a series of photos.

Julia recently flaunted her killer curves and toned abs in a series of sultry photos with Kanye West.

Kim’s decision to post throwbacks appears to be a fresh challenge for Julia in their continued quest to impress their admirers.

Read More

8 hours ago
Surgical masks as the new fashion fad: Research agrees

Face masks were a huge addition to our physical appearances when Covid-19...
8 hours ago
Mohib Mirza pens down his emotions in an Instagram post

On the 13th of January, actor Mohib Mirza lost his father, Mohsin...
8 hours ago
Grammy Awards gets a new date and location

The Grammy Awards, which honor the best musical performances, is scheduled for...
8 hours ago
Stars that joined the NFT Auction market with their Originals

It can be difficult to trace the originality of artworks. With new...
9 hours ago
Xulfi accussed of stealing tunes of 'Tu Jhoom' from a lesser known singer Nirmala Maghani

On January 14, Coke Studio 14 premiered with a huge showcase that...
10 hours ago
Priyanka Chopra talks about her plunge to Hollywood in a recent Interview

Priyanka Chopra, the former Miss World, is perhaps India's biggest name in...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Madrid tourism fair FITUR 2022 opens amid recovery hopes
4 mins ago
Madrid tourism fair FITUR 2022 opens amid recovery hopes

MADRID, Jan. 19 (Xinhua) -- The International Tourism Fair FITUR 2022 opened...
Xiaomi MIX 5
4 mins ago
Vivo NEX 5 and Xiaomi MIX 5 set to be the Best Camera Phones of 2022

A flagship smartphone nowadays cannot compete just on raw performance, as it...
SBP
4 mins ago
Pakistan’s FDI rise 20% in first half

KARACHI: The net inflows of foreign direct investment (FDI) into Pakistan has...
8 mins ago
PTA denies granting operations licence to Starlink

KARACHI: The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has informed that Starlink has neither...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600