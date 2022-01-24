Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

25th Jan, 2022. 01:08 am

Kim Kardashian is better than Kanye West new girlfriend Julia Fox: Piers Morgan

Web Desk BOL News

25th Jan, 2022. 01:08 am

Julia Fox takes inspiration in dressing from Kim Kardashian for her son’s birthday party Photo: Instagram

British TV personality Piers Morgan talks about the Kim-Kanye-Julia fiasco and claimed that Kim Kardashian is better than Kanye West’s current girlfriend Julia Fox.

During an interview, Julia Fox claimed that she has previously dated billionaires as she answered to those who think her relationship with Kanye West is built on “fame,” “clout” and “money.”

Piers commented on her remarks, Morgan said “Quite something to sound even more mercenary & grasping than a Kardashian.”

Julia stated in an episode of her “Forbidden Fruits” podcast, “People are like ‘Oh, you’re only in it for the fame, you’re in it for the clout, you’re in it for the money.’ Honey, I’ve dated billionaires my entire adult life, let’s keep it real”.

“It’s funny cause I’m getting all of this attention, but I really couldn’t care,” she said, further adding “putting things into the world.”

