Web Desk BOL News

29th Jan, 2022. 11:25 pm

Kim Kardashian is super-rich after romance with Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian revealed how she tested positive for COVID-19

Photo: File

According to a new claim, American TV star and business mogul Kim Kardashian has increased her net worth by $600 million.

According to Forbes, the 41-year-old Skims creator and socialite is now worth almost $1.8 billion.

An extra $240 million in financing for shapewear company Skims, led by hedge fund Lone Pine Capital, with involvement from D1 Capital Partners and earlier backers such as Imaginary Ventures, Alliance Consumer Growth, and Thrive Capital, is said to have boosted the reality star’s revenue.

Kim’s clothing line, which includes bras, bodysuits, loungewear, and lingerie, has increased in value to £3.2 billion, up from $1.6 billion in April 2021.

In April 2021, Kanye’s former wife – who is dating Pete Davidson – became a billionaire, with the majority of her fortune coming from her cosmetics brand, KKW Beauty, which she founded in 2017.

Kardashian, who was first mentioned in Forbes in 2011 when she had 6.6 million Twitter followers, had also increased her net worth through reality television and endorsement deals, as well as a “number of smaller investments” given to her by her former husband Kanye West, including investments in Disney, Amazon, Netflix, and Adidas.

The outlet already stripped Kylie Jenner of her billionaire status in May 2020, prompting Kim Kardashian’s valuation.

