Web Desk BOL News

14th Jan, 2022. 12:14 am

Kim Kardashian knows the real meaning of love after Pete Davidson

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian apparently forgot what it was like to ‘love and be normal’ and the real meaning of love before Kanye West’s breakup brought Pete Davidson into her life.

During one of their most recent interviews, a source connected to HollywoodLife revealed this information. They stated, “Kim almost forgot how to have fun when she was with Kanye. Pete is humbling her, and she is learning humility from him.” Her family has never seen this side of her before, but they are just happy that she’s so happy.

Read more: Kim Kardashian and Floyd Mayweather sued over promotion of crypto 

Another insider also joined in, admitting, “Despite what some people may think about Kim, she’s a super chill, down to earth girl. Of course, she loves the finer things in life, but when it comes down to it, she’s just as happy throwing on sweats and relaxing on the couch.”

“Kim is having such an amazing time with Pete, and she feels happier than she has in a long time. Pete allows Kim to just be herself and she doesn’t feel she has to put on a show for anybody.”

It should be noted that Kim and Pete have been dating each other and their relationship is flourishing and moving in the right direction.

