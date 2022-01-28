Kim Kardashian making it official with Pete Davidson

These days, Hollywood’s hottest couple is Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson. On date night with her SNL lover, the 41-year-old SKIMS founder formally invited her sister Khloe Kardashian to join her.

The group got together in Los Angeles at a Korean BBQ restaurant and an escape room. The mother-of-four and Davidson had a meeting with Jeff Bezos later that night.

A close source to Kim told E! News “They’re both super into each other and she has fallen hard, She loves the ease of the relationship and how fun and different it is. She’s doing things she hasn’t done in years and he is exposing her to all sorts of different dates.”

The insider added: “She’s getting to know Pete’s friends and he’s getting to know hers. They are really happy with where things are.”

Amidst their work and busy schedules “Kim is meeting up with him whenever she can.”