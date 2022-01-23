Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

23rd Jan, 2022. 08:39 pm

Kim Kardashian sets temparaure soaring as she flaunts her Gym-honed physique in pool-side photos

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian sets temparaure soaring as she flaunts her Gym-honed physique in pool-side photos

Kim Kardashian, an American TV personality and socialite, has got hearts racing as she flaunts her stunning bikini body in her recent photos.

In new pool-side pictures, the 41-year-old singer flaunts her toned abs and gym-honed physique as she soaks up the rays.

Kim Kardashian Kim Kardashian Kim Kardashian Kim Kardashian Kim Kardashian

The 41-year-old reality star’s new photos come amid reports that she had her ‘bum implants removed.’ Her observant followers noticed her latest Instagram posting and left their thoughts in the comments area.

Kim, on the other hand, looked stunning as she modelled a daring swimsuit while pulling her body out of the water for the dramatic photograph.

As she played around in the pool, Pete’s sweetheart pulled her hair back into a low ponytail and wore minimal makeup. Kim Kardashian’s latest swimwear photos have sparked speculation that she has removed her filler.

