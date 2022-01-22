Kim Kardashian shows off incredible bikini body

Kim Kardashian has set devoted followers on fire by flaunting her amazing bikini physique in a naked swimsuit ensemble.

As she soaks in the Californian sun, the 41-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians actress flaunted her killer curves and gym-honed figure in a sizzling mix of pool-side images.

Kim posted on Instagram captioned as: Soaking up the sun in my @tiffanyandco Knot Jewelry ☀️ #TiffanyPartner

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian)



Kim’s renowned derrière seemed notably smaller in her latest Instagram posting, amid accusations that the reality TV star had her ‘bum implants removed’ – and the detail didn’t go missed by her eagle-eyed admirers.

Kim looked stunning in the daring naked bikini as she pulled her body out of the water for the dramatic photo.

The speculation raised after the reality star looked strikingly different while out running errands – sparking talk she’s had fillers ‘removed’ from her iconic bum.