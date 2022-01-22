Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

23rd Jan, 2022. 12:58 am

Kim Kardashian shows off incredible bikini body

Kim Kardashian passes Baby Bar Law exam at fourth attempt. Photo: Insta

Kim Kardashian has set devoted followers on fire by flaunting her amazing bikini physique in a naked swimsuit ensemble.

As she soaks in the Californian sun, the 41-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians actress flaunted her killer curves and gym-honed figure in a sizzling mix of pool-side images.

Kim posted on Instagram captioned as: Soaking up the sun in my @tiffanyandco Knot Jewelry ☀️ #TiffanyPartner

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian)


Kim’s renowned derrière seemed notably smaller in her latest Instagram posting, amid accusations that the reality TV star had her ‘bum implants removed’ – and the detail didn’t go missed by her eagle-eyed admirers.

Kim looked stunning in the daring naked bikini as she pulled her body out of the water for the dramatic photo.

The speculation raised after the reality star looked strikingly different while out running errands – sparking talk she’s had fillers ‘removed’ from her iconic bum.

Since claiming fame performing alongside her family on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kim’s derriere has been equal with her brand – with the star once even apparently assuring her beloved bum for $21million (£15million).

Read More

24 mins ago
Arnold Schwarzenegger involved in a multi-vehicle accident

Actor and former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger was a part of a multi-vehicle crash...
40 mins ago
Tristan Thompson 'facing demons' after cheating on Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian followers have been enraged by Tristan Thompson's cryptic remark about...
1 hour ago
Queen Elizabeth's death will be 'ethical earthquake'

Andrew Marr warned Britain to prepare for an “ethical earthquake” when the Queen expires as...
1 hour ago
Prince Harry no longer a Counsellor of State

According to a recent report, Prince Harry, who moved to the United...
2 hours ago
Photos: Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund’s Adorable Family Moments

It's a Hollywood match! Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund have kept a...
3 hours ago
Julia Fox and Kanye West’s Relationship Timeline

Kim Kardashian has officially moved on with Julia Fox, over a year...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Saba Qamar
3 mins ago
THROWBACK VIDEO: Saba Qamar Killer Dance Moves In Car Breaks Internet

Pakistani actress Saba Qamar has landed into hot water after her dance video goes...
Sajal Aly
4 mins ago
THROWBACK: Sajal Aly and Saboor Aly’s Killer Dance Moves Sets Internet ABLAZE

Umair Qazi recently married in a star-studded affair. The Mehendi celebration, which...
Mehwish Hayat
23 mins ago
Throwback: Mehwish Hayat’s SIZZLING Dance Video sets internet on FIRE

Mehwish Hayat is a well-known figure in the entertainment industry. With millions...
Arnold Schwarzenegger
24 mins ago
Arnold Schwarzenegger involved in a multi-vehicle accident

Actor and former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger was a part of a multi-vehicle crash...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600
Advertisement