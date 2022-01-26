Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

26th Jan, 2022. 09:35 pm

Kim Kardashian threatened by Kanye West about a second s** tape with Ray J

Web Desk BOL News

26th Jan, 2022. 09:35 pm

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West | CREDIT: FRAZER HARRISON/GETTY

Kim Kardashian is putting the things straight on the alleged second sex tape. A new video from when host Jason Lee sat down with Kanye West for an interview has been posted by Hollywood Unlocked.

West stated during their talk that he received a laptop with unreleased footage of Kardashian, 41, with her ex-boyfriend, Ray J.

A spokeswoman for Kardashian, however, disputed the existence of a second sex tape in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

Advertisement

“After review, there was nothing sexual unseen, only footage on the plane on the way to Mexico and footage at a club and restaurant on the same trip,” the rep said. “Kim remains firm in her belief that there is no new second tape that exists. After 20 years, she truly wishes to move on from this chapter with the focus instead on the positive things she continues to do as a mother, entrepreneur, and advocate for justice reform.”

West’s allegations first came up in his interview while he was discussing “people [who] intentionally do things to be mean and hurt you.”

The rapper then specifically referred to his separated wife’s Saturday Night Live hosting position. During an Aladdin performance in October 2021, Kardashian kissed now-boyfriend Pete Davidson in front of West, who was in the crowd.

“How you gonna bring me to SNL and kiss the dude you’re dating right in front of me? And everybody’s like, ‘Oh that’s cool,’ ” West said during the interview. “After I went and got the laptop from Ray J myself that night and then got on a red-eye [flight]. I met this man at the airport, and got on red-eye, came back [and] delivered it to her at 8 a.m. in the morning.”

“And then, I gave it to her and she cried when she saw it,” the father of four continued. “You know why she cried when she saw the laptop? Cause it represents how much she’s been used. It represents how much people didn’t love her and they just saw her as a commodity.”

Kardashian has addressed her sex tape several times in the past, and the ways in which it impacted her personal life.

Read More

60 mins ago
Rajkummar Rao clicks her wife's hot photo as he became lovestruck

Rajkummar Rao can't get enough of Patralekhaa, his wife. The couple, who...
1 hour ago
Parizaad: Ahmed Ali Akbar trends top on Twitter

After the second last episode of Parizaad, Ahmed Ali Akbar is trending...
1 hour ago
Deepika Padukone Reveals About her and Ranveer Singh's 'disconnecting' process after Padmaavat

Deepika Padukone is now busy promoting Gehraiyaan, her upcoming film. Pinkvilla was...
1 hour ago
WATCH VIDEOS: Mouni Roy – Suraj Nambiar’s Wedding Festivities Begin With Mehendi and Haldi

Mouni Roy’s Pre-Wedding Festivities: Celebrity bride-to-be Mouni Roy to tie the knot...
1 hour ago
My family and friends ‘Keeps me so grounded’; Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa attributes her ability to retain her cool to the support...
2 hours ago
Prince William wanted to join Police to protect Princess Diana

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and heir to the British monarchy in...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

intel
53 seconds ago
EU court annuls €1 billion antitrust fine against Intel

BRUSSELS: An EU court on Wednesday annulled a €1.06 billion ($1.2 billion)...
US embassy in Ukraine tells citizens to 'consider departing now'
8 mins ago
US embassy in Ukraine tells citizens to ‘consider departing now’

KYIV, Jan 26, 2022 (AFP) - The US embassy in Ukraine on Wednesday...
8 mins ago
State, not individuals can request for funds for Jihad: LHC

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court has ruled that inciting the public to...
17 mins ago
Pakistan reaffirms solidarity with Kashmiris facing intensified siege

As India observed Republic Day on Wednesday, Pakistan reaffirmed its “unshakable resolve”...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600
Advertisement