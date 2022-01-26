Kim Kardashian threatened by Kanye West about a second s** tape with Ray J

Kim Kardashian is putting the things straight on the alleged second sex tape. A new video from when host Jason Lee sat down with Kanye West for an interview has been posted by Hollywood Unlocked.

West stated during their talk that he received a laptop with unreleased footage of Kardashian, 41, with her ex-boyfriend, Ray J.

A spokeswoman for Kardashian, however, disputed the existence of a second sex tape in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

“After review, there was nothing sexual unseen, only footage on the plane on the way to Mexico and footage at a club and restaurant on the same trip,” the rep said. “Kim remains firm in her belief that there is no new second tape that exists. After 20 years, she truly wishes to move on from this chapter with the focus instead on the positive things she continues to do as a mother, entrepreneur, and advocate for justice reform.”

West’s allegations first came up in his interview while he was discussing “people [who] intentionally do things to be mean and hurt you.”

The rapper then specifically referred to his separated wife’s Saturday Night Live hosting position. During an Aladdin performance in October 2021, Kardashian kissed now-boyfriend Pete Davidson in front of West, who was in the crowd.

“How you gonna bring me to SNL and kiss the dude you’re dating right in front of me? And everybody’s like, ‘Oh that’s cool,’ ” West said during the interview. “After I went and got the laptop from Ray J myself that night and then got on a red-eye [flight]. I met this man at the airport, and got on red-eye, came back [and] delivered it to her at 8 a.m. in the morning.”

“And then, I gave it to her and she cried when she saw it,” the father of four continued. “You know why she cried when she saw the laptop? Cause it represents how much she’s been used. It represents how much people didn’t love her and they just saw her as a commodity.”

Kardashian has addressed her sex tape several times in the past, and the ways in which it impacted her personal life.