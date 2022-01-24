Kim Kardashian to make a brief appearance in Kanye West film

All you need to know about Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s co-parenting Photo: File

US rapper Kanye West’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian is making a brief appearance in his new documentary film that will be premiered at the Sundance film festival Sunday.

According to Deadline, Kim Kardashian is only mentioned momentarily, as a reason for him canceling a tour.

According to AFP the new Kanye West documentary featuring candid moments from his early life will be premiered at the Sundance film festival Sunday, just days after the rapper necessitated that Netflix re-edits the final production.

The first part of “jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy” emphasizes on his primary unfulfilled struggles to evolve from hotshot young producer to rapper.

In an Instagram post, West — now known as Ye — wrote that he “must get final edit and approval on this doc before it releases on Netflix,” where it launches February 16.