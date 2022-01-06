Kim Kardashian unfollows Miley Cyrus on Instagram after Singer flirted with Pete Davidson

The infamous social butterfly and billionaire beauty mogul Kim Kardashian has unfollowed Miley Cyrus on her Instagram account after her special New Year’s Eve event in Miami with Pete Davidson.

The singer was co-hosting a New Year’s Eve on-air special with the Saturday Night Live comedian, and viewers were surprised by the pair’s on-screen chemistry.

However, Miley was briefly seen flirting with Pete and the two kidded around as they resonated in 2022 with a show in Miami, but their promising connection seems to have hit Kim.

The reality TV star has been rumored to have a romantic relationship with Pete since November and had been following Miley.

According to sources, Kim did not like Miley Cyrus flirting with her boyfriend during the Miami show, and the unfollowing is a reciprocal action.

While Davidson celebrated New Year’s Eve live on television with Cyrus, Kardashian was at home with her children in Los Angeles.

The couple reunified this on their private visit to the Bahamas on a private jet. The pair has been spotted on several dates.