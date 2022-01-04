Kim Kradashian is not happy to be neighbors with her ex

Kanye West, Kim Kardashian’s estranged husband, has purchased a home across the street from her. Kim is not happy about it.

According to reports, the 41-year-old fears Kanye’s presence will act as a speed bump in her ongoing romance with Pete Davidson.

Although Kim does not approve of Kanye’s recent move to be closer to her. She may have to make ‘adjustments’ for the benefit of her children.

“Starting a new life, dating, and all that isn’t the most traditional of divorce situations.”

“However, he wants to be a consistent presence while co-parenting his kids. Which for Kanye means being as physically near to [their kids] as possible.”

The good news is that the kids are ecstatic to see their father again. Kanye does things his way and wants to be around his children, as well as Kim.

North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2, are the Donda rapper’s four children with Kardashian.