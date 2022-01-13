We hope you’re always ready to party or, at the very least, to be showered in a glistening haze. Today, we felt that intense-shine power, and it’s a style lesson by our very own Kinza Hashmi with which we’re now enamoured.

The Azmaish actress once again proved that nothing can overpower the striking aesthetic of sarees as she glammed up with a dazzling trouser set black saree for Saboor Aly’s reception dinner.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kinza Hashmi (@kinzahashmi)

Also Read: In Pictures: Kinza Hashmi is epitome of elegance in this stunning attire

Hashmi looked so glamorous in a soft kohl eye look paired with amplified nude lips and super dewy skin.

The dress was complemented with small matching earrings. All and more things gold accompanied her look with a watch and fingerings that would truly make it an exceptional night for you. Her side-parted sleek tresses looked equally great in prettifying her look.

Kinza Hashmi has always been incredibly intelligent with her amazing personality and her great array of clothes. She is mostly loved by teenagers.

However, the actress has also managed to create quite a good fan-base for herself with her sweet personality.