Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker share vacation Photos with Penelope and Reign Disick

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian have proven time and time again that they are serious couple goals! In 2021, the couple showed off their PDA as they lived life to the fullest, and they also released photos from their gorgeous proposal, which piqued fans’ interest in their marriage preparations.

Now, Kourtney has posted some cute images with the Poosh founder’s kids, Penelope and Reign Disick, on one of their holidays. ‘Kravis’ may be seen hugging each other while being disguised up in the first photo. Fans shared their passionate emotions to the couple’s photo in the comments section. A admirer wrote, “U guys r cute.” Another fan remarked, “This is EVERYTHING.” A fan commented, “lovely family portrait.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney ❤️ (@kourtneykardash)

The former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared a photo of herself with Reign and Penelope. Penelope is sweetly gazing somewhere else as the other three are looking into the camera, while Reign can be seen on Travis’ lap. The shot has already become a fan favourite, with more than 300,000 likes in only 30 minutes

The Kardashians and the Barkers celebrated Christmas together this year, with Kourtney Kardashian sharing numerous posts and Instagram stories from their holiday get-togethers. At the couple’s home in Los Angeles, Travis’ children Alabama and Landon, as well as Kourtney’s children Mason, Penelope, and Reign, had a mixed Christmas party.