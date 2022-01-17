Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

17th Jan, 2022. 10:08 pm

Kourtney Kardashian flaunts her curves in clinging black fitted dress

Kourtney Kardashian flaunts her infamous curves in a black tight dress.

The reality television star and socialite posted a series of pictures on her social media handle where she pull on a chic, black ensemble.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kourtney ❤️ (@kourtneykardash)


The outfit encompassed a form-fitting black dress which she paired with black leather boots as she modeled while standing against a wall.

She donned the sultry outfit look with a thin black choker and a large pair of black sunglasses which covered her eyes.

Her dark black hair was parted in the middle and tied back tightly behind her head.

She stood up against a mirror that displayed off her body from her waist to the top of her head. Her pouty lips seemed somewhat open as she looked towards the camera.

 

